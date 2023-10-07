ATHENS, WV (WVNS)– The Run for Heroes 5K returned to Concord University after nearly a decade.

Dozens of runners gathered at Callaghan Stadium to run through the campus.

Concord University, named one of the most military supportive colleges in the country by Military Supportive Colleges, held a moment of silence to honor all heroes from here, abroad and for those who did not return.

George Williams explained how the funds raised will help Concord’s veteran students.

“We do care packages to deployed troops, we use it for that,” said Williams. “We have a lounge that we stock with snacks and stuff. We help students that are having problems paying their bills, if we are able to we help a little bit. Whatever people need.”

The race also allowed runners to get splashed with color as they crossed the finish line!