RAINELLE, WV (WVNS) — The ‘Run for the Wall’ is an annual cross-country motorcycle ride to honor fallen veterans. It begins on the West Coast and ends in Washington D.C. every Memorial Day.

In the thirty-five years since the ride began, Rainelle has become the signature ‘final stop’ on the drive before the final push to Washington.

The riders’ yearly visit gives the town and its people a chance to go all out, honoring hundreds of men and women who have served along with those who lost their lives defending our country.

The lawn outside of Rainelle Medical Center is decorated with more than 11,000 flags — one for every West Virginian killed in action since World War I.

Rainelle residents Alex and Darrell Boggess say they look forward to seeing the riders come through the town every year.

“I think it’s cool to see it every single year,” Alex told 59News.

For many of the riders here in the ‘Run for the Wall,’ the highlight of the stop in Rainelle is the moment they get to get off their bikes and get a hero’s welcome from the students at Rainelle Elementary.

“They treat us like rockstars, but we’re not. We’re just average guys that went and did a job. It’s just powerful. It fills our heart,” said rider Daniel Slocum.

“I’ve got a special connection. A long time I did a funeral detail here, and every time I come here I think that one of these children could very well be the grandchild of that soldier that we had to bury that day,” rider Dan Hammond told 59News. “I just can’t help but think how awesome this whole town is, the way they treat us, and the way we come here and they absolutely love us and treat us like heroes.”