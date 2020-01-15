Rupert Volunteer Fire Department obtains part of former Rupert Elementary campus

RUPERT, WV (WVNS) — The Rupert Volunteer Fire Department officially acquired property on the former Rupert Elementary campus.

Officials with the department told 59News they plan to build a helicopter pad on that land. They have been landing helicopters there for years, but now, it is officially theirs.

President of the Board of Directors of the Rupert Volunteer Fire Department, Ronnie McClung, said during the floods of 2016, they had to land three helicopters there.

“Anytime there’s a major accident or major medical emergency, this is the closest place we can land a helicopter to get them to the hospital as fast as we can,” McClung said. “It’ll be a lot safer for the community, yes.”

McClung said getting control of this area prevents someone else from building on the land, which could potentially prevent the department from having a space to land helicopters.