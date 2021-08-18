Rural Acres Drive closed in Raleigh County after officer involved shooting

Family members started to take the girl to the hospital but an ambulance arrived and took over mid-trip, attempting lifesaving efforts. The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Getty Images)

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Rural Acres Drive in Beckley was closed Wednesday night after an officer involved shooting.

According to Raleigh County Sheriff Scott Van Meter, a deputy was involved in the shooting at a residence on Rural Acres Drive. One person was taken to the hospital. Further information about the person’s identity or their condition is not being released at this time.

Sheriff Van Meter said West Virginia State Police is investigating, and the Sheriff Department’s Detective Bureau will assist in the investigation.

As of 10:30 p.m., Rural Acres Drive in Raleigh County is closed, and the scene is under investigation.