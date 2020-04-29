Safe & Social Golf Scramble being held by United Way of Southern West Virginia

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The United Way of Southern West Virginia is hosting a new fundraiser this year. It is called Safe and Social Golf Scramble and will be held at the Historic Black Knight Municipal Park.

United Way Executive Director Megan Legursky said this will be a fun way for people to get out during the COVID-19 pandemic. She said they are taking precautions to keep everyone safe.

“Definitely seeking foursomes to come out and play together, and just have a fun time, but there is a safety provision, like I said right now, where there is only one golfer allowed per golf cart, at the moment unless you are related or living together,” Legursky said.

Safe and Social Golf Scramble will be Friday, May 22, 2020. Tee times are 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. The entry fee is $100 per person and that includes a boxed lunch, cart, and green fees. To register online visit Safe & Social Golf Scramble or the United Way of Southern West Virginia.