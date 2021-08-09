Safety protocols announced for State Fair of West Virginia

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The 96th Annual State Fair of West Virginia will begin Thursday, August 12 and runs through August 21, after being cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The theme for 2021 is “Brighter Days are Here”.

On Monday, State Fair officials released safety guidelines for fairgoers. Masks are encouraged indoors, regardless of vaccination status, per CDC recommendations. Some buildings will have capacity limits, and the West Virginia University building will require masks. Sanitization efforts will be increased throughout the fairgrounds, and social distancing is also recommended.

“While we can’t wait to get back to business, we ask that all fairgoers please be courteous of one-another while attending our event,” State Fair CEO Kelly Collins said. “We know that COVID-19 is still a very valid concern and we want everyone to be safe while visiting the State Fair.”

The entertainment this year kicks off with a nearly sold-out show featuring Hip-Hop artist Nelly. Other concerts in the series include, Whiskey Myers with special guest the Steel Woods, for King & County with special guest Rebecca St. James, STYX, Dailey & Vincent and Jimmy Fortune, Tracy Lawrence and Tracy Byrd, the Buckin’B Bull Ride, and Brantley Gilbert with special guest Sixforty1. Free shows this year include Mac Powell and Shenandoah.

“It has been a long two years for us all, and we are so excited to open our gates,” Collins said. “We have a great lineup of fun this year featuring agriculture, carnival rides, concerts, free entertainment, and of course, the food!”

Every year, the fair also features free entertainment. This year, you can see Hypnotist Catherine Hickland, Timberworks Lumberjack Show, the Dino Encounter, Hot Glass Academy glass blowing, and science demonstrations with Professor Newton. There will be livestock exhibits, as well as daily shows. Go to www.statefairofwv.com for a full schedule.