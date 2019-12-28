Saints, Pelicans issue joint-statement on death of Carley McCord

News
Posted: / Updated:

Tragedy struck on Saturday when a small, twin-prop plane bound for Atlanta crashed in Lafayette killing five people on board.

One of the five fatalities Saturday morning was New Orleans area sports reporter Carley McCord.

McCord, a Baton Rouge native, was married to Steve Ensminger, Jr.

A graduate of The Northwestern State, McCord worked for Cox Sports Television, ESPN3, WDSU New Orleans and more as a reporter while also serving as the in-game host for the NBA’s New Orleans Pelicans and NFL’s New Orleans Saints.

On Saturday afternoon, a joint statement was released by the Pelicans and Saints in wake of McCord’s death.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

How to explain to children why Santa didn't bring expensive gifts

Thumbnail for the video titled "How to explain to children why Santa didn't bring expensive gifts"

Remarkable Women - Zach Guion

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remarkable Women - Zach Guion"

Former West Virginia State Trooper acquitted on charges of beating teenager

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former West Virginia State Trooper acquitted on charges of beating teenager"

Dog rescued from storm drain spends first Christmas with the firefighters who saved him

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dog rescued from storm drain spends first Christmas with the firefighters who saved him"

LATEST: Family, friends expand search area for missing Raleigh County woman

Thumbnail for the video titled "LATEST: Family, friends expand search area for missing Raleigh County woman"

59 News Online Update: December 21, 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "59 News Online Update: December 21, 2019"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News