BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–The Beckley Area Foundation is now a proud owner of a rain garden just outside the main office and was dedicated to multiple community organizations.

The Beckley Area Foundation, Piney Creek Watershed Association, Beckley Sanitary Board and the City of Beckley all worked together to make this project happen.

The Sally Lemke Rain Garden pays tribute to Lemke’s memory, who loved to garden and was an environmentalist and community activist.

The garden also helps keep the environment clean and safe. According to Jim Fedders, Associate Director for the Piney Creek Watershed Association, the rain garden serves as a way to redirect run-off from the new parking lot.

“What the rain garden does is collect the water that was running off this brand new parking lot, and basically slowly releases it to the stormwater system,” said Fedders.

Local Girl Scout Troop 35392 helped to plant the shrubbery and new plants in the garden and earned badges for their help.

The dedication ceremony took place on Friday, September 8, 2023, at the Beckley Area Foundation to commemorate the event with each organization and community member.