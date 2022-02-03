Salon expands in Tazewell County

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS)– The Lady Project is expanding in Tazewell County and helping young cosmetologists.

The Lady Project II officially opened its doors with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday, February 3, 2022. The new nail salon is an extension of the original Lady Project in Bluefield, Virginia, and offers a landing place for newly certified nail technicians.

“Try to get their feet wet get working, that way they don’t have a lag time from the time they graduate until the time they find their home,” said owner Angela Clemons.

Clemons is the Owner of The Lady Project Salon and Academy, she said the idea of an independent salon with new graduates is a smooth way for her students to enter the professional beauty world. This is why a north Tazewell location was a no-brainer.

“My full-time nail technicians expressed to me there was a need for an additional nail salon in the area because there’s not very many of them,” Clemons added.

She said the ability to provide the opportunity for her former students to continue to develop under her watch is a new adventure she’s excited to spearhead.

“I want them to be able to grow, especially the people that want to stay here,” she told us. “I want them to be able to grow. If one day two years from now they say I want to open my own salon then that’s what I want for them because I want them to be able to thrive.”

Currently, the location has four full-time licensed nail technicians. The salon plans to add hair and beautician services in the near future. For more information on hours and booking, click here.