PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Officers with the Wyoming County non-emergency dispatch reported a salt truck had turned over along Jackson Curve at 1:10p.m. Monday, February 13, 2023.

Pineville Volunteer Fire Department along with Mullens Volunteer Fire Department responded to the crash that occurred along Jackson Curve on River Road.

The scene is currently being cleared by the fire departments. Travelers are advised to use caution when traveling through the area.

One person was reportedly taken to Raleigh General for minor injuries.