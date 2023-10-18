BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Construction continued on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at the site of the Salvation Army headquarters on Robert C. Byrd Drive in Beckley.

Salvation Army officials said they had hoped to open the new facility, which will serve the entire community, this month.

However, delivery delays on HVAC supplies slowed progress, leaving officials aiming for a December completion date on the facility.

“So. we’re waiting on that, and, by the way, the floor in the gym can’t be down, unless there’s heating and cooling,” Salvation Army Advisory Board President Jay Quesenberry said. “So, it’s going to delay that as well. You run into these delays. Our hope is to be able to open in January of 2024.”

Folks at the Salvation Army said they are excited to offer classes and activities for children, once construction is finished.