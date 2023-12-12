BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Salvation Army in Beckley is distributing gifts from their Angel Tree drive Saturday, December 16th.

“Last year we did about two hundred and fifty kids, this year we’re doubled that,” said Salvation Army Captain, Liz Blusiewicz. “And I think a big part of it is because we never want parents to choose between having to pay rent, having to pay a utility bill, and providing Christmas.”

The Angel Tree gives gifts to children and seniors in seven counties in southern West Virginia.

The Angel Tree also has a Senior Tree for people 60 years or older.

There is still time to donate to both Angel Trees before Saturday, and there are still several angels who are available to shop for.

For more information on how you can help, contact the Salvation Army at (304) 253-9541.