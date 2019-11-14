Salvation Army coat drive in full swing

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — As the weather gets colder, the Salvation Army is doing its part to help those in need.

The annual coat drive began Nov. 14, 2019. People can get coats at the store on South Fayette Street in Beckley.

Store Manager, Stephanie Pone, said coats are free as long as you sign your name and provide proof of identity for everyone who needs a coat.

“It’s an awesome feeling whenever you see someone walk in here in a small shirt, such as I’m wearing, in this cold weather without a coat and then they walk out with a smile on their face and more,” Pone said.

If you want to donate a winter coat, you can bring it to the Salvation Army Thrift Store.

The coat drive will continue until they run out of jackets.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

American Legion awards John Shott the distinguished citizen award

Thumbnail for the video titled "American Legion awards John Shott the distinguished citizen award"

WVU Tech participates in Day of Giving

Thumbnail for the video titled "WVU Tech participates in Day of Giving"

WV Delegates forming insulin caravan, taking people to Canada

Thumbnail for the video titled "WV Delegates forming insulin caravan, taking people to Canada"

Health care needs rise as nursing pool shrinks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Health care needs rise as nursing pool shrinks"

Local mother grateful for WVU Children's Hospital

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local mother grateful for WVU Children's Hospital"

Communities in Schools organize angel tree

Thumbnail for the video titled "Communities in Schools organize angel tree"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News