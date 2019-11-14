Salvation Army coat drive in full swing

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — As the weather gets colder, the Salvation Army is doing its part to help those in need.

The annual coat drive began Nov. 14, 2019. People can get coats at the store on South Fayette Street in Beckley.

Store Manager, Stephanie Pone, said coats are free as long as you sign your name and provide proof of identity for everyone who needs a coat.

“It’s an awesome feeling whenever you see someone walk in here in a small shirt, such as I’m wearing, in this cold weather without a coat and then they walk out with a smile on their face and more,” Pone said.

If you want to donate a winter coat, you can bring it to the Salvation Army Thrift Store.

The coat drive will continue until they run out of jackets.