Salvation Army food bank needs greater than previous years

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The Salvation Army is a non-profit organization that helps people in need in many different ways. Lt. Dennis Smith said one of those ways is through their food bank, where they give out bags of food to families.

“So we fill this up and then we make food bags that we give to everybody in the community that needs help and comes in and ask for it,” Smith said.

Over the last two months the Salvation Army in Princeton served food bags to about 2,000 people. Smith said during the pandemic they saw an increase in people needing help.

“We expected this number of people and we tried stay ready for them at all times and be able to help where we can,” Smith said.

Smith said there are many ways for the community to help; whether that is donating non-perishable food or just by donating money to help restock the food bank.

“In a lot of cases what we get that come in are folks who are homeless, so they have no way of opening the cans. So things with pop tops are great ideas to help,” Smith said.