Salvation Army gives out 300 food boxes to community members

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– Two Mercer County organizations handed out food boxes on Saturday, May 2, 2020.

The Salvation Army teamed up with the Rotary Club of Princeton to hand out 300 food boxes to those in need.

Lieutenant Dennis Smith with the Salvation Army said people were lined up at 7:30 a.m. to get the boxes and it’s a wonderful feeling giving back to those who may be struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As people are losing jobs everyday more and more jobs are lost and more and more people are needing help, families, children, elderly things like that,” Smith said. “They just need the help and we’ve got to make sure that we are doing our part.”

Smith said they hope to do this again in the future after seeing the turnout on Saturday.