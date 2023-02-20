BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The Salvation Army in Beckley is getting a fresh new look.

The original building was built back in 1932.

Major Ronald Mott said the new building will be a great addition to the community. He told us the added space will better serve them and their clients with a bigger pantry and a new walk-in freezer.

“I’m really excited about this,” said Mott. “It’s coming to and the walls are going up so now you can really see where things are going to be. And the fire marshal came in and inspected, now we can enclose the other side of the walls so it’s going to be coming together here pretty quick.”

The project is supposed to be completed by May 2023.

Check out this exclusive virtual tour of progress so far.