BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Drivers along Robert C. Byrd Drive this summer are likely seeing dirt moving and steel beams going up in the 2800 block.

The Salvation Army captain of Beckley said on Thursday, July 6, 2023, the non-profit organization’s new headquarters is set to be finished in time for fall 2023.

Crews were putting in cabinets on Thursday and already had some of the indoor rooms painted and tiled.

“We’re really pushing for an October one (October 1, 2023) grand opening, overcoming obstacles, challenges, but sticking with this program, day in and day out, so that, one day, hundreds of kids are going to call this place home,” said Salvation Army Beckley Captain Liz Blusiewicz.