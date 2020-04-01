Salvation Army needs your help to help others

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Every year, people walk by and hear the bells of the red kettle campaign; however, this Christmas, the Salvation Army was not able to raise as much money as they usually do.

Captain Jerry Lester is the Commanding Officer at the Salvation Army in Beckley.

“We’re down about 45,000 dollars,” Lester said.

But even with a smaller budget, the army is doing everything they can to support the community affected by COVID-19.

“The salvation army has been working really hard, trying to get food in here, and get boxes set up for people who are going to be needing it,” Lester said.

With the food donations they have, they packed up about 30 boxes of meals to deliver to people in need. By teaming up with the United Way, they found elderly, people stuck in their home and families who lost income because of COVID-19

Even when they are in need themselves, they are still lending a helping hand.

“The army works real good, trying to get something going year round, but especially when something like this takes place. This is what we do. This is what we were called for to do,” Lester said.

Now they are turning to the community for help. They are asking for any monetary donation or food donation. The army is expecting a lot of people to turn to them after this crisis is over.

“Coming to our doors, more so now than ever, later on, of asking us if we can help them with light bill, water bill, gas bill, things of this nature,” Lester said.

To donate, call their office (304) 253-9541 or visit their location on 312 S Fayette St, Beckley, WV. If you need help yourself, they are still doing the best they can to help the community.