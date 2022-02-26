PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Help was given to those who need it in one local county.

With the help of the Rotary Club and Princeton Senior High Wrestlers, the Salvation Army of Mercer County handed out around 250 food boxes to people in their community. Inside the boxes were around 150 servings, hand sanitizer, blocks of cheese, ground beef, and so much more.

Core Officer for the Salvation Army of Mercer County, Captain Dennis Smith, said being in a position to help his community is a good feeling like no other.

“we’re just trying to help the community out a little bit, give them some food boxes. Maybe alleviate some spending money that they would put into groceries, maybe they can put it into electrical bills or something like that,” Captain Smith said. “But, we’re just trying to help in a community that needs help. That’s what we’re supposed to do, right?”

Captain Smith says the food distribution happens bi-monthly, meaning the next event will not be until the month of April.