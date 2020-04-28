Salvation Army supplies running low; feeding more families than ever

WHEELING, WV (WTRF) — The Salvation Army is in need of food donations more than ever before.

So, how can you help the most during this crisis?

One captain at Wheeling’s Salvation Army says since this pandemic started, they’ve seen eight-times the amount of hands reaching out for help, and now they are scrambling to keep supplies on the shelves.

The Salvation Army’s Food Pantry is available to anyone in Ohio County, Monday through Friday from 9 AM to 4 PM.

If you’ve been in downtown Wheeling since the beginning of April, you may have seen a truck with flashing lights. That’s one way the Salvation Army is getting creative in handing out food; serving a light meal every evening Monday through Saturday from the canteen truck.

Officials say while Mountaineer Foodbank is a big supplier, if the community wants to know how they can help fill this need, it’s through dropping off food.

With jobs throughout the Ohio Valley put on pause, for many families in the area asking for this kind of help may be a first for them.

Before this all started, we had approximately 150 people come through our office specifically for food assistance. In the last six weeks since the pandemic, we have seen 1200 people come through for food assistance. Right now the pantry shelves look a little full but I would say by the end of the week we’re going to be empty again. Jennifer Van Meter, Captain of the Salvation Army, Wheeling, W.Va.

Anyone can drop off non-perishable items and sought after foods like peanut butter and cereal any time. And officials say meat is being grabbed the second it gets on shelves.



If you find yourself in need, officials say don’t be ashamed, come and ask for help. That’s why they’re here. They ask that you call ahead at 304-233-4400 so they can get your food order ready to pickup.

And while the thrift store remains closed, if you are doing spring cleaning and have some clothes on your hands, you can still donate on limited hours from 9 AM to 1 PM Monday through Friday.

Latest Posts: