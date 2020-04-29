Salvation Army thrift store closed, not accepting donations

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — If you are doing some spring cleaning during the pandemic and want to donate some things, the Salvation Army asks you to wait.

The organization is currently not accepting clothing or furniture donations. Their thrift store is closed due to the stay at home order. They do not have employees there to sort through the donations and as a safety precaution, they are not accepting those items at this time.

Captain Jerry Lester with the Salvation Army said they are focused on their employees.

“We’re trying to think of others as they come in to our stores and also our employees. The salvation Army is trying to continue to help our employees as much as we can with what we have,” Lester said.

They ask that you hold your donations and please do not dump them in front of the store. If you want to help, they are still taking non-perishable foods and monetary donations.