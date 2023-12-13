BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign has raised $62,000 in donations so far this year.

The money will be used to buy gifts and clothes for the forgotten angels, children and seniors on the Angel Tree that have not been adopted just yet.

The donations also go towards keeping the Salvation Army up and running all year-round.

The money raised in each area stays within the zip code it was collected in.

For more information about the Salvation Army and how you can still adopt and angel, please call (304) 253-9541.