Sandstone Visitors Center closed for winter

GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS) — The sandstone visitors center is closed for the winter months.

Dave Bieri, a Public Information Officer with the National Parks Service, said with a lack of visitors in the colder months, there is no reason for it to remain open. However, there are several other visitors centers people can visit, such as the Canyon Rim Visitors Center.

“The entire park is open. Anywhere in the park is always open and visitors are always welcome to get out,” Bieri said. “It’s a neat time of year to get out and enjoy the overlooks. Really, this is one of my favorite times of year to get out and explore the park.”

Bieri told 59News people can see abandoned coal mines that they usually do not get to see when leaves are on the ground.

The Sandstone Visitors Center will open up again in the Spring of 2020.