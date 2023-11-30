BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Two Beckley Garbage Company workers are hometown heroes after rescuing an elderly dog from the bottom of a dumpster on Monday morning, November 27, 2023.

Andrew Lester said he and co-worker Michael Ritter were at an apartment complex on Hargrove Street to collect garbage.

He said they had attached a dumpster from the complex to the back of their truck.

Lester said the trash had gone into the truck, and the compactor had started running, when he noticed a flash of brown fur was still inside the dumpster.

“Then I seen the dog’s head pop up out of the dumpster,” he said. “So I immediately stopped the compactor and dropped the box down. Then once I got the box down I seen the dog couldn’t move.”

Lester said he and his co-worker Michael Ritter used a bungee cord to get the small dog, a pug mix, out of the wet and icy dumpster.

“I asked (Ritter) if he had a jacket up there, so he gave me a jacket because the dog was shaking like crazy,” Lester recalled on Thursday, November 30, 2023. “So what I did, was, I wrapped the dog in a fleece jacket and carried it up front with me.”

He said the two kept the dog warm until Humane Society of Raleigh County workers picked up the dog and took it to the animal shelter.

Lester had expressed interest in adopting the dog, but Tia Farmer, who said her mother owns the dog, saw the dog’s picture on the 59News website on Wednesday and got the dog from the shelter on Wednesday afternoon after making a donation.

She said the 17-year-old dog is named Striker, although she also calls him “Old Man.” Farmer said her mother got Striker as a puppy, while Farmer’s sister took his littermate.

Farmer said Striker is recuperating and seems recovered from his ordeal.

Farmer said her mother, who is diabetic and recovering from both Covid and influenza, lives in a walk-up apartment on the third floor of the apartment complex and that she let Striker outside on Sunday evening, which is when he disappeared.

Many on social media have questioned why her mother let the dog leave the apartment by himself, Farmer noted.

“And I was like, I read the comments, and they was rude, but just to put it out there, my mother is sick,” Farmer said on Thursday. “She cannot walk down the steps like that, to take him back and forth to the bathroom.”

Farmer added that neighbors know her mother and that, prior to being placed in the dumpster, Striker had walked outside for years, with no problems.

Striker now lives with Farmer, Farmer said, and her mother plans to visit him.