Santa arrests Summers County Sheriff for good cause

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — There’s a bit of a twinkle in the air and on the police cruisers at the Summers County Sheriff’s Department. Kids everywhere know Santa brings the joy and gifts for the Christmas season but what they may not know is Santa has other ways of making sure kids of our region see gifts under the tree this year.

Santa made a special trip down to Summer county on Monday, November 15, 2021, or some official business by arresting Summers County Sheriff Justin Faris. Jolly Saint Nick came prepared with handcuffs and escorted the sheriff to a jail cell all in the name of Christmas joy for the county’s underprivileged children. Santa said he’ll stay in Summers County to act as the new sheriff for as long as it takes to help the children this holiday season.

“We’ve got a lot of young children in the area that we’re trying to help, and I figured by putting, holding the sheriff we could get the community to kick in,” Santa said.



The Summers County Sheriff’s Department also refers to themselves as Team 900, as an initiative that sets out to make sure children and their families have a helping hand throughout the year. Faris said with a small county department like his, having a team means getting more done with less.



“We’re a small agency and sometimes there is only one or two of us working. So, everyone has a role to play in a team just like any normal team everybody’s gotta to work together and help out whenever you need help. You also have to ask for help,” said Summers County Sheriff Justin Faris



For now, the people of Summers county will have Santa leading the sheriff’s department. Santa told 59 News that Sheriff Faris will be released and back to his position once $10,000 is raised to help underprivileged children in the county.

Money raised will be used to provide a full Christmas feast, Sheriff Faris said a lot of kids don’t get to have any more. The department will also partner with the Summers County School Board to identify kids in needs. With the help of school employees, a list of gift ideas will be complied and the Sheriff and Santa will purchase those gifts for those kids.

Until that $10,000 goal is met, Santa will be the acting Summers County Sheriff and will be accepting monetary donations at their offices in Hinton. If an in-person donation isn’t for you, Santa said folks can also mail checks directly to the Sheriffs Office at 123 Temple St, Hinton, WV 25951. For more information on Sheriff Faris’ fate or donation information, contact the Summers County Sheriffs office at (304) 466-7111.



Be sure to follow Santa as sheriff and the Team 900 on the departments Facebook Page.



