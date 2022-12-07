GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Santa Claus visited West Virginia a little early this year to spread Christmas cheer, which included promoting his book, Three Cheers for Mrs. Santa Claus.

Saint Nick visited several local establishments, which included numerous schools all over Raleigh County where he got to read and share his book with students.

“The kids love the book because it talks about things that they can relate to. It talks about getting sick and having to stay home in bed, and it talks about being contagious, which I’ve had of course, Jinglepox, oh!, and it’s a wonderful thing to read about, but also they like the idea that who saves the day, Mrs. Claus saves the day.”

You can find out more about Santa Claus and his book on his website at hometownsanta.com.