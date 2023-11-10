BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Christmas is right around the corner, and soon families will have the chance to take professional portraits with Santa!

Santa and Tina Laney Photography are holding the event at Marquee Cinemas in Beckley.

Kids can jump into a real sleigh with Santa and take a professional picture to remember forever. After taking pictures, families can also go see the Polar Express and eat delicious candy and popcorn to celebrate.

Tina Laney said she cannot wait to share the Christmas cheer with everyone.

“I’m super excited,” said Laney. “We do different locations, and this year we chose Marquee Cinemas, and I’m super excited to see the kids come in and get to see Santa.”

The event will be on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

The current pricing is set at $35 for two kids, and $5 for each additional kid. This includes three professionally edited pictures to cherish forever.

For more information and updates on this event, visit the Tina Laney Photography Facebook page.