ATHENS, WV (WVNS)– Students at one local university returned to classes after Thanksgiving Break this week.

We are inching closer to the end of the year which means students are also inching closer to finals week. Concord University wanted to ease the stress and burdens students carry during this time of the year by hosting a holiday event on campus.

Students participated in cookie decorating, ate a holiday-themed meal and even took pictures with Saint Nick himself.

Director of Student Success, Sheila Womack said this is a special treat for students before the end of their fall semester:

“Just for a second to let them breathe and say, ‘Ok, I can do this, and after I get done with finals I’m going to be able to have fun for the holidays,'” said Womack.

Santa Claus even delivered presents to students to donate to a child in the area.