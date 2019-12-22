Breaking News
Santa visits the travel plaza in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– He’s making a list and checking it twice and even taking time to visit children in Southern West Virginia. On Sunday Dec. 22 Santa made a stop at the Travel Plaza in Beckley to hear some last minute gifts kids want for Christmas.

“I’ve heard basketballs. I’ve heard about sleds that they want for the snow cause you can see we have a lot of snow today,” Santa said. “But it has just been really kind of easy going gifts, more of the little things nothing big a few electronics.”

Santa said he loves getting to see all the kids and their smiles just before Christmas to make sure they are still on the nice list.

“They light up, there are big smiles,” Santa said. “Even have a lot of adults smiling, they seem to really enjoy this. I think it is one of the greatest things that we have going for us.”

Santa said the travel plaza was giving away West Virginia coal to people who donated to local food pantries. The Mountain State is probably the only place where coal is a great gift.

If you missed Santa on Sunday he will make another appearance on Tuesday Dec. 24 at the travel plaza from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. before heading back to the North Pole.

