Save Small Businesses Grant closes applications after one day

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — A grant intended to support small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic closed applications after just one day.

Patricia Pagan, Economic Development Manager for the Greenbrier Valley Economic Development Corporation, said the Save Small Businesses Grant would give $5,000 to a different business each week.

“You only had to apply once and then they were going to pick a business or businesses per week, and award them that $5,000,” Pagan said. “It was a nationwide opportunity, so I’m sure there was a lot of interest.”

Small businesses throughout the country are suffering as they struggle to keep doors open during this pandemic. For many, $5,000 could go a long way in providing rent, utility bills, and other necessities to help keep the business alive even after the COVID-19 pandemic passed.

“I’ve talked to a lot of small businesses in the last few weeks and some of them are holding on, some of them are really concerned they’re not going to able to hold on,” Pagan said. “Every little bit helps. The 5,000 dollars in that fund was not a little bit to a lot of these people.”

But Pagan said to hold on to hope.

“If I had to tell the businesses anything, it’s these things keep popping up,” Pagan said. “Have all of your paperwork ready to go so that when it comes up, apply, apply, apply. You just never know which ones you’re going to get.”

There are ways that you can support your beloved local businesses. If there is not anything you need at the moment, many businesses are selling gift cards. The Greenbrier Valley Economic Development Corporation put together a virtual shopping mall and food court to support local businesses in the area.