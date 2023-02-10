Friday starts off dry with more sunshine than not. Breezy at times as westerly winds continue to bring in cooler air. Temps won’t warm as fast as they have the last couple of days, but we will still manage to reach the low to mid 50s, mountains will stay a touch cooler in the upper 40s and low 50s. Wind shift out of the northwest this evening bring colder air as we fall back to near average lows in the 20s by Saturday morning.

Saturday is trending drier which is good news for those last minute Valentine’s Day shoppers or Super Bowl plans. A frosty start will be a shock to the system after such a warm week as temps are in the 20s. We will warm up with thanks to a brief thinning of clouds in the mid morning to the mid 40s. We’re still dry most of our evening but clouds will increase with rain and freezing rain pushing in from the south into our Sunday morning.

Sunday will be a messy travel day sure to impact everyone from early morning church attendees to Super Bowl parties. You’ll be able to get out and about but some care will be needed for the changing conditions from one county to the next. The positives here are timing and ground temperatures which will keep roads wet for most in the low lands. Early morning through the afternoon, higher elevations will see some slick spots with freezing rain but overall, ground temps are too warm for much accumulations in the daylight hours.

Sunday evening is when roads will become slick with freezing rain changing over to snow. As our grounds cool after sunset, light snow accumulations are likely the farther south you are in our viewing area (Tazewell/Mercer/Monroe Counties) As our Sunday evening turns nightside, snow showers push north-eastward for some eastern mountain snows (Summers/Greenbrier/Pocahontas Counties) where a grassy coating to 1 inch of snow is likely by early Monday morning. Roads for the lowlands will be slick with patchy black ice as overnight lows drop back into the 20s.

Monday we begin to push the messy Sunday system out of the region with snow showers likely pre-dawn through the morning commute. Icy conditions are likely even for folks who did not see snow the night before. Morning temps are in the 20s so wet roads of Sunday will freeze. Sunshine does return by the afternoon which will help clear up area roadways and temps push back into the upper 40s. (Cooler where we have snow on the ground). Snow melt and runoff will refreeze Monday night as lows drop back into the 20s.

VALENTINE’S DAY-TUESDAY– As February goes, you couldn’t ask for a better forecast for the day of love. A chilly start but sunshine will rule the day helping us warm back up into the 50s by the afternoon. A mix of sun clouds Tuesday evening will make for a lovely sunset for those evening dinner plans. Temps remain mild until sunset but cool afterwards. A good night to share a jacket with your partner *wink wink*. By the nighttime hours, temps cool back into the 30s as clouds thicken but we remain rain free.

Wednesday holds the chance of a shower or two early on as temps remain warm in the mid to upper 50s. The off and on rain will last most of the day with a few dry moments to run those errands.

Thursday looks to be a soggy day with breezy conditions as another system pushes through. A warm front brings a big warm up for the afternoon as temps push into the 60s with off and on light showers. A cold front Thursday evening looks to bring scattered heavy rain and cooler air as temps slide after sunset through the 40s. We’ll bottom out in the 30s pre-dawn Friday for a chilly end to the week.

In your extended forecast our “Great Muddy Winter” continues with a few more chances of rain showers as temps remain above average. We do look to get unsettled into the following week with our next holiday weekend for President’s Day looking a little…you guessed it…muddy.

FRIDAY

Windy and cooler. Clouds building back late. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY

Sunshine to start, clouds increase, southern snow late. Highs in the 40s.

GAME DAY – SUNDAY

Rain/Freezing Rain/Snow south to north. Highs in the upper 30s.

MONDAY

AM Mtn. Flurries. Sunshine PM. Highs in the mid 40s.

TUESDAY – VALENTINE’S DAY

A day to love. Pleasant and rain free. Highs in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Sct. showers return. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

THURSDAY

Hit & miss showers. Some dry hours. Rain again late. Highs in the low 60s.

FRIDAY

Flurries early, clearing PM. Highs in the mid 30s.

SATURDAY

Sunshine & warmer. Highs in the low 40s

SUNDAY

Sunshine and seasonal. Highs in the mid 40s.

