Scam Alert: DHHR warns of fraudulent text message regarding vaccine status

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– We have a scam alert for you.



The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is warning residents about a spam message regarding their vaccine status. The DHHR says they received reports of spam text messages asking people to validate their driver’s license through the state’s Division of Motor Vehicles in partnership with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



The message reads: “West Virginia Covid-19 Vaccine Driver License Waiver Validation. Validate your details below,” with a clickable link. It then states, “Department of Health l State of West Virginia. Text “STOP” to stop msg.”



An additional spam text says: “The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in partnership with the West Virginia State DMV requires an immediate validation of your Covid-19 status. This is a waiver validation update and a compulsory one-time validation for all West Virginia residents.”

DHHR says they will never ask for personal information via text and that if you receive this message it should be immediately deleted. Do not click on the link.