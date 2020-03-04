Scammer calls posing as Mon Power are effecting local businesses in Lewis county

WESTON, W.Va. – Scammers have been calling local businesses telling them to pay their electric bills in 30 minutes, or Mon power will completely turn their power off.

Chris Heater, owner of GJ Garton Insurance Weston, said that a real person called Tuesday morning with this message.

Heater told 12 News that he called back the number that left the message, and said he would pay the bill over the phone, and they told him he couldn’t do that. The scammer then sent a Heater a text message telling him to go to a Rite Aid or CVS and use a MoneyPak to pay. This rose suspicious and prompted Heater to call Mon Power.

“Mon Power told me three other businesses have received these phone calls,” Heater explained. “They are apparently reaching out to owners because they assume we don’t keep track of which bills are paid and unpaid for because there are so many.”

Heater then reached out to the Sheriff’s Department in Lewis County for help. They said they will undergo an investigation and try to get to the bottom of who is making these calls. As of now, it could be anyone, anywhere.

“The people that do, do our bills need to do their diligence to make sure they are paying bills that are actually accurate,” Heater said. “Be careful who your talking to, be diligent about what you owe, and don’t let anyone pull a scam on you.”

The Lewis County Sheriff Department said if anyone receives mysterious text messages or voicemails from real people, make sure to double check with Mon Power before sending anyone money.