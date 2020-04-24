Scammers threaten arrest if victims don’t pay up

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department is warning people about the latest phone scam in the area. This time the scammers are threatening the victims will be arrested.

According to a release from the sheriff’s department, the targets of the scam are told there is a warrant for their arrest. They are then told to buy a Visa Green Dot card and send $500. If they don’t they will be arrested.

The Sheriff’s Department wants to let the public know they will never ask for money to take care of warrants. Anyone who receives a call like this is advised not to release any personal information or send money to these individuals.

If you have information about the scam or are a victim, you are asked to contact the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department.