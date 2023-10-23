BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Who says scarecrows belong out in a field, and who says they don’t have brains?

Scarecrows were on parade in Beckley on Monday, October 23, 2023, doing anything but “just standing there.”

They were riding bicycles, visiting the theater and playing dress-up at Jim Word Memorial Park.

Jill Moorefield, director of Beckley Events, said those at local businesses displayed the scarecrows for the city’s third annual Downtown Scarecrow Decorating Contest.

“We’re going to put them in an album on the Beckley Events Facebook page, and then people can go and like their favorites, and that’s how we pick the People’s Choice,” said Moorefield. “So, be sure to check out the album, but be sure and come downtown and walk around or drive around and look at them.”

She said the scarecrows will be on Neville, Heber, Main and Kanawha Street until Halloween.