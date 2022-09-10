Saturday unfortunately does look to provide returning chances for rain back into the region. A southeasterly wind flow at the surface may initially limit shower activity but by the afternoon we will be seeing a moister southwesterly flow which will bring the chances for showers, along with the humidity back into play. We do not expect severe weather Saturday, but a rumble or two of thunder is possible. It won’t rain all day but have the umbrellas, with highs in the middle 70s.

Sunday does feature what looks to be a wetter setup – it could be soggy at times. Humid air from the Gulf of Mexico will be pumped into our region and an upper-level system will be strengthening to our west. With some stronger winds in the upper levels, if we can get some sunshine, a damaging wind gust or two, along with small hail isn’t out of the question. At this point, though, it appears that we’ll experience a mostly cloudy day with occasional showers and perhaps a few embedded rumbles of thunder. High temperatures will be lower as a result of the clouds in the lower 70s.

Monday unfortunately also looks a bit wet, as that upper-level system moves very slowly toward us. Extensive cloud cover, similar to what we experienced back on this past Monday on Labor Day, will likely hinder any strong storm threat, but once again, an embedded rumble of thunder or two cannot be ruled out. We’ll see high temperatures in the lower 70s once again as a result of the clouds and the showers.

Tuesday features improving weather conditions. Perhaps some morning drizzle over the mountains will end with clouds dissolving by the late morning and partly sunny conditions area-wide by the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the middle 70s.

Wednesday should feature a good bit of sunshine after some morning clouds once again, with a northwesterly flow taking over. It’s a cool fall-like day on the way with highs likely only in the lower 70s.

Thursday brings an area of high pressure into focus from the west and that means we are staying dry! As a result, mostly sunny conditions can be expected with high temperatures in the middle 70s.

Friday brings that area of high pressure nearly overhead. A few high-level clouds will be possible as a result, but we are staying dry once again, with highs in the upper 70s.

Looking ahead, an upper-level ridge looks to take grip for a few days. This will give farmers ample time to get that last cut of hay in if they haven’t been able to do so with the extensively wet summer we have seen across the region. Temperatures will be moderating under this building ridge of high pressure. High temperatures in the 80s look to be possible next weekend and this slightly above-average temperature pattern looks to continue generally as we roll on toward the following week.



SATURDAY

Scattered showers are possible at times, particularly in the afternoon. Highs in the lower middle 70s.

SUNDAY

A bit soggier with overcast conditions and scattered showers and storms likely. Highs in the lower 70s.

MONDAY

Scattered showers and perhaps a few storms once again likely. Highs in the lower 70s.

TUESDAY

Clearing skies throughout the day. Highs in the middle 70s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny and very comfortable! Highs in the lower 70s.

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny and pleasant! Highs in the middle 70s.

FRIDAY

Partly sunny and comfortable. Highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY

Partly sunny and warmer. Highs around 80.

SUNDAY

An isolated storm or two, otherwise dry and warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

MONDAY

A stray shower possible but mostly dry. Highs in the low 80s.