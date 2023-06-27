Tuesday showers move through the region in waves coming and going at times. Some dry time between rounds of rain will make errands a bit easier and don’t be surprised if the sun peeks through some clouds mid day. With winds shifting from the northwest, temps tumble a bit into the low 70s. Winds won’t be a strong as Monday but a breezy day overall can be expected. Rain totals nearing half an inch for the entire day means we won’t have to worry about flood concerns outside of the normal puddles on roads.

Wednesday clouds remain stubborn for the mountains early on but those in the lowlands will enjoy a mostly sunny day. As high pressure builds in from the northwest, sunshine will return to all and help warm us up. Highs depending on who sees more sunshine than not with a spread from the upper 70s for the lowlands and low to mid 70s for the mountains. The faster the morning clouds clear, the faster and higher you’ll warm up.

Thursday is looking to be our best day this week as we enjoy sunshine and a change in winds help us warm back to average in the low 80s. A few clouds filter in and out during the day but rain holds off into the overnight hours as our next system moves in for early Friday.

Friday will be a hit and miss shower kind of day with better chances of showers in the afternoon with a few pop-up thunderstorms. Your evening plans will benefit from a check of the radar before heading out. For those traveling, roads will be wet, but drivable. Highs are in the steamy and humid mid 80s.

Saturday will be a soggy day with more showers throughout the day. Some dry hours will be interrupted with afternoon thunderstorms as we soar into the upper 80s in the afternoon. Heat and humidity will help build a few heavy downpours to watch out for around the region. After sunset, showers will fade some, hopefully enough to allow for firework shows around the region to go off without a problem.

Sunday showers and thunderstorms greet us out the door and remain with us for much of the day, especially in the heat of the afternoon as we work our way into the low 80s. By the early evening, showers will eventually fade after sunset once again. Firework shows planned around the region on Sunday will certainly want to keep an eye on the radar but as showers fade, they become hit and miss in nature.

Monday sees less in the way of showers but once again, heat and humidity will work together in the afternoon for a few pop up showers and thunderstorms as a summer like pattern takes hold of the region. Firework shows at night, as a few showers hold strong after sunset, may be pushed back.

In your extended forecast, 4th of July is looking to play nice with temps in the 80s and lots of dry time to enjoy. The heat and humidity with a southern system nearing our region means we’ll be keeping a close eye on afternoon thunderstorms. The good thing with these is they fade after sunset so firework shows, parades, and most outdoor holiday activities are looking in good shape so far. Check back often for updates as we get closer.

TUESDAY

Off & on showers, PM t-storms. Highs in the low 70s.

WEDNESDAY

Showers fade early. Sunshine PM. Highs in the low 70s.

THURSDAY

Sunshine, heat, and humidity. Highs in the upper 70s/low 80s.

FRIDAY

Sct. showers, PM rumbles. Highs in the 80s

SATURDAY

Heat, humidity, showers, storms. Highs in the upper 80s.

SUNDAY

Sct. showers here and there. Highs in the low 80s.

MONDAY

Morning showers fade, sunshine PM. Highs in the 80s.

4th OF JULY- TUESDAY

Hot, mostly sunny. Iso PM rumble. Highs in the mid 80s

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny, humid. Highs in the mid 80s.