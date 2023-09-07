Tonight sees the scattered thunderstorms diminish in activity after midnight with patchy fog possible toward dawn. Low temperatures will be in the lower 60s.

Friday continues the chances for a few scattered storms, especially over the mountains, as a cut-off low moves into the Shenandoah & Blue Ridge Mountain regions. The proximity of this system will enable that storm threat Friday with high temperatures in the upper 70s. One or two storms over toward the mountains could be on the strong side, with damaging wind gusts and torrential downpours the main threats.

Saturday continues the chances for a few scattered showers with that pesky low-pressure system meandering around in Virginia. Once again, the low-pressure system being close by will give us a good chance for scattered showers and perhaps a few storms during the day with the energy from the sun. There will be breaks in the activity at times but have the rain gear around if you plan to be out for extended periods of time. High temperatures will be a bit cooler, with highs in the middle 70s.

Sunday brings more chances for scattered storms. There will be breaks but once again, have the umbrellas handy if you plan on being out and about. High temperatures will be in the middle 70s.

Monday looks trends drier with high pressure nosing in. We’ll see high temperatures in the middle 70s.

Tuesday brings the risk for a widely scattered shower with a weak system nearby. With that said, most of us will be dry, with highs in the upper 70s.

Wednesday carries another front through the region. Expect the chances for a few showers to be around as a result, with perhaps a rumble or thunder or two, with highs near 70.

Thursday will be partly sunny and cooler, with highs in the lower 70s.

Looking ahead, temperatures for the following week look to be slightly below average for this time of year, as we look to see high temperatures more so in the lower 70s. We are now in the peak timeframe for hurricane season – so we’ll be watching the tropics closely for any developing systems that could eventually impact our areas. For those outdoor plans, the StormTracker 59 free app has your forecast for your location, the interactive radar that will allow you to zoom to your town and much more at the push of a button to keep you updated and informed while you’re away from the home.

TONIGHT

Scattered storms, mainly before midnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

FRIDAY

Scattered shower chances continue. Highs in the middle to upper 70s.

SATURDAY

Scattered showers and storms, especially in the afternoon. Highs in the middle 70s.

SUNDAY

Few scattered storms once again. Highs in the middle 70s.

MONDAY

Partly sunny. Highs in the middle 70s.

TUESDAY

Isolated shower or two in the afternoon. Highs in the middle to upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY

Scattered showers and storms likely. Highs around 70.

THURSDAY

Partly sunny, brief isolated shower. Highs in the lower 70s.

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to middle 70s.

SATURDAY

Mostly sunny. Highs in the middle 70s.

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny. Highs in the middle to upper 70s.