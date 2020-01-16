Scene safe after shots fired inside Mt. Hope home

News

MT. HOPE, WV (WVNS) — The scene is clear after law enforcement was called to a home in Fayette County for a shots fired incident.

Just after 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 16, 2020, officers from the Mt. Hope Police Department arrived at the home. Shots were reportedly coming from inside the house. They discovered an elderly man was shooting and behaving erratically. They also found a caretaker and the man’s mother inside the home.

State Troopers and deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department were called for back-up. Together, law enforcement officers were able to resolve the situation peacefully. The man is undergoing a mental health evaluation. No criminal charges were filed.

Mt. Hope Police want to ensure everyone the area is safe and there is nothing to worry about.

Trending Stories

