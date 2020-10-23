School administrators prepare for flu season during COVID-19 pandemic

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — As flu season approaches, school administrators discussed how things will look with COVID-19.

This year, school staff will be doing extra cleaning and taking more precautions, for the flu and COVID-19. Raleigh County Superintendent David Price said kids are going to get sick, but the hard part this year will be deciding if it is the flu or COVID-19. Price asked community members to do their part to keep students safe this year.

“Flu season is always a concern anyway. Our schools take every step necessary to help minimize flu in our schools, but at the same time we know kids get sick, they are around each other and those things are going to happen. It’s only going to compound matters this year under the circumstance we are under this year,” Price said.

Price also asked parents to keep their children home if they are showing any symptoms of the flu or COVID-19.