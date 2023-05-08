PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – Some schools are out of session, but for some new graduates, the real work is just around the corner.

Summer jobs or those looking for a career can be stressful and confusing.

Summer can be a time to kick back and relax, but for some, seeking a job right out of school is the right move. Jobs for teenagers and fresh graduates are plentiful depending on what you are looking for.

With better pay and benefits, there seems to be a “now hiring” sign around every corner.

Obtaining a job for the summer is not much different than any other time. For young teens who wish to only have a “summer” job, there are some things to keep in mind.

Be sure to look for a “seasonal” position. These positions are usually only for a couple months and end when the summer is over.

Laura Buchanan, Interim Director at Princeton Library, said having an open schedule puts you on a high priority list to employers.

“The factor I look for is flexibility. We as employers are looking for someone who can fill the 24/7 quote. We really need the flexibility, for me that’s the first thing I spot.” said Buchanan.

Cultivating work experience is a great opportunity for those who wish to seek a higher paying job or even a degree in the future.

This also gives teens the chance to work on building resumes and to learn interviewing skills.

Buchanan says even though the interview process is stressful, it is always a good idea to take a deep breath and let your personality shine!

“Take a deep breath! Be you, for me, I want to know your personality!” said Buchanan.

For students who have just graduated college, it is important to reach out to your Student Affairs office on campus to seek job opportunities.