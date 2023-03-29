RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Students at Independence High School in Raleigh County have grief counselors available to them, following the death of a classmate, Raleigh County Schools Superintendent David Price said on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

Nathan Rhodes, a 16-year-old junior at Independence High School, died of cancer earlier this week, after fighting a 2 1/2-year battle with the disease.

Grief counselors were brought into the school by administrators to help them cope with the loss, according to Price.



The teen’s death shined the light on the issue of medical marijuana in public schools.

Family members said he was told by administrators to study from home earlier this school year, because he brought a prescription cannabis vaporizer to the school.

Once Nathan’s cancer became terminal, earlier this month, his classmates walked out of class and rallied until school officials let Nathan back in the classroom to spend his final days.

Services for Nathan are Thursday, March 30, 2023.

