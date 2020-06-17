School survey sent to Raleigh County parents

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — School districts are discussing plans for next school year.

In Raleigh County, school administrators sent out a survey to all parents. They are trying to understand the transportation among families, and the wants and needs of students and parents. Superintendent David Price said they have three models they are discussing. One is continuing school as regular, which Price said is the unlikely outcome. The second is a blended model and the third is a completely virtual experience.

To complete the survey and provide your feedback, visit this link.