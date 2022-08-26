LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The Lewisburg Police Department have a friendly reminder today, August 26, 2022, for everyone to have a safe school year!

The Lewisburg Police Department took to their Facebook to remind everyone that Lewisburg Elementary School students will return for the beginning of the school year on Monday, August 29, 2022. That means the school speed limit sign will be flashing during normal school hours.

The speed limit when the light if flashing is 15 mph and Lewisburg Police Department report they will have an increased presence on school grounds this year.