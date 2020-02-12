Closings
Schools delaying for potential flooding

(WVNS)– In preparation of heavy rainfalls and potential flooding, schools in Southern West Virginia will be delayed on Thursday, February 12, 2020.

Here is the list:

Delays:

  • Tazewell County Schools- 2 hour delay
  • Wyoming County Schools- 3 hour delay

