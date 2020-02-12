Schools delaying for potential flooding

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bernie Sanders is in talks with the Democratic National Committee to headline the first of two party fundraisers, where he will likely appear before the same big-dollar donors that he has repeatedly railed against on the campaign trail.

A DNC official confirmed the conversations on Wednesday. They come as Sanders' relationship with the party's establishment takes on greater importance following a victory in Tuesday's New Hampshire presidential primary and an essential tie for first place last week in Iowa's caucuses.