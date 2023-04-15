SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS)–The 2023 Scott Brown Memorial and Little General Classic Game is back, and the all-stars were ready to play ball.

The basketball games took place at Shady Spring High School on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

The girl’s all-star team played first at 2 p.m. and the boys followed around 4. Along with the games, the players had a three-point and slam dunk contest.

Matt Sauvage, Head Coach at James Monroe High School, said he is simply happy to see his players compete again and have a good time.

“It’s always an honor to be able to do something like this,” said Sauvage. “When it comes down to it, it’s all about the kids, so hopefully it’ll be something they can remember.”

Sauvage added he hopes every player has fun and enjoys their opportunity to shine.