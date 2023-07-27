Glen Jean, WV (WVNS) – Scouts got the chance to take part in the “SeaPerch Activity” on Thursday, July 27, 2023. The goal is to encourage young people to pursue STEM careers.

The activity was hosted by faculty from the University of Connecticut and the University of Rhode Island. This included collaboration with the Navy Stem Coalition, funded by the Department of Defense National Defense Education Program.

Undergrade student Jada Vercosa said this event was the talk of the Jamboree on Thursday.

“We had people come back from the first day… They were excited to go down and try the robot. Everyone I have heard has said they really enjoyed it,” Vercosa said.

Each group of scouts is given their own “SeaPerch” kit. The kit includes all the tools needed to make their own submersible, including their own manual. From there, the scouts construct and build their own robots, sometimes taking hours to make.

While some tasks are easy, some were not. Scout Aedi Neujahr from New Haven, Connecticut talked about one such difficulty.

“The most difficult part was probably the soldering. Because the gun doesn’t heat up the soldering too well. That’s the hardest part,” Neujahr said.

The activity also attracted scouts from all walks of life.

Some scouts taking part have years of experience building their own projects. Others, however, have never built anything like this before.

Scout Tom Galvin from Long Island, New York took a chance on the activity and didn’t regret it.

“I actually think it’s really cool stuff. I really like working on stuff, I work on cars around my home. I build with Legos as well. I want to work with designing stuff in the future,” Galvin said.

The activity is an important part of STEM education and encouraging scouts to explore a career in the future.