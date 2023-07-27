GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS) — As the 2023 National Jamboree comes to an end, tons of scouts were lining up at the branding station to get a permanent reminder of their time.

At the branding station, scouts could choose a specific design they liked out of five different options.

Many scouts brought personal items like belts, hats, water bottles, patches and more to get branded.

South Carolina Eagle Scout Riley Wierenga said this may be his first and only Jamboree, and his branded hat will be a special memory of his time.

“The brandings turned out really well,” said Wierenga. “You can see right here I got the ‘NSJ Brand’ that stands for National Scout Jamboree, and I’m really happy with it.”

Wierenga said he will definitely feel nostalgia after his time at the Jamboree ends.