GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS) – Scouts are gaining hands-on experience in handling firearms this week. The Barrels at the Summit Bechtel Reserve has a variety of events.

The Barrels included firearms and archery and puts safety and fun first!

Steel and paper targets were lined up in the distance as young scouts took their best shot.

Every participant had to undergo an overall safety course on handling their firearm. Then at each station, another seminar was required for each specific firearm.

“The safety is definitely great. We had to take a couple courses just to get in line. It’s definitely important because even if you don’t take anything else away from this you’ll at least take away how to handle them,” said Stephen Plotke, a scout interested in firing a pistol.

An instructor was assigned to every scout to ensure the shooter was confident and safe. One of the marksmen heard about the excitement from his troop.

“We were at the army recruitment camp and we saw the buses coming up here so we decided to come. We ended up here so we thought we would go ahead and try it,” said Puiton Witt from Troop 3230.