GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS)– Scouts were taken out of this world at the jamboree on Friday, July 21, 2023 as they had the chance to talk with a former scout and NASA Astronaut and an Apollo Engineer.

54 years and one day ago man landed on the mood and Friday, July 21 at the National Scout Jamboree, an astronaut spoke about space exploration.

“To put somebody safely on the lunar surface and to bring them back home was a little bit mind-blowing,” said Dr. Kjell Lindgren.

Scouts had the opportunity to meet and listen to former scout and NASA Astronaut Dr. Kjell Lindgren. Dozens of scouts packed the STEM tent eager to hear about Dr. Lindgren’s journey from scout to Air Force to doctor to astronaut.

“That was really cool,” said Mary Joyce from Burlington, Iowa. “I love all the like the space programs and all that.”

Mary Joyce was one of the scouts in attendance eager to learn about the next great frontier. Dr. Lindgren said coming back to the jamboree and inspiring the next generation as we get ready to return to the moon is a full-circle moment.

“This generation, the kids, the young adults, the kids that I’m talking to today, they’re going to be a part of that,” said Dr. Lindgren. “Somebody in that tent might be that person that is going to walk on the moon or maybe even walk on Mars.”

In addition to listening to current space explorers, scouts had the opportunity to learn from one of the greatest engineering teams in modern history.

Ed Gruhl was an engineer who worked on the navigation system of the lunar modules for Apollo 11 through 17. He’s teaching kids problem solving like his team had to do during Apollo 13. He said bridging the gap between the golden era and the future of space exploration will inspire the next generation of astronauts to literally reach for the stars.

“For them to realize that we did it and realizing that it can be done and realizing that it was done many years ago and computers were a lot smaller then, they’ll know that’s true,” said Gruhl.

So that humans to return to the moon, to Mars and beyond.